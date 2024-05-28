Bucs bow out of NCAA Men’s Golf Championship

CARLSBAD, Cal. (WJHL) – ETSU men’s golf fired its best round of the NCAA Championship in Monday’s Fourth Round. However, it wasn’t quite enough for the Bucs to make the match-play cut, as their season came to a close in Carlsbad.

ETSU carded a three-over, 291, beating out its previous best score of 296 in the Opening Round.

With it, the Blue and Gold finished stroke play at 30-over, which landed them 12th on the leaderboard. The final team to make the Top-8 cut was Georgia Tech (+25).

Haskins Award finalist Mats Ege turned in a two-under, 70, on Monday. He was ETSU’s top finisher at two-over (T-18th). Matty Dodd-Berry (+10, T-49th), Algot Kleen (+12, T-59th), Remi Chartier (+12, T-59th) and Jenson Forrester (+15, T-72nd) rounded out the Bucs’ scoring.

Illinois locked up the No. 1 seed for Tuesday’s match play, as they were the only team to finish the weekend with a score under par (-6).

Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai claimed the individual championship with a three-under, 285. He beat out a group of six other golfer, who finished in second at two-under.

