The Bucs’ best and worst case 2023 draft scenarios in Rounds 1-3

The NFL Draft is a whirlwind of unpredictability. Any one pick could alter the rest of the draft for one team or all of them. Nevertheless, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers still have best and worst case scenarios for how the draft could fall this week.

Starting with the 19th pick in the draft, the Bucs find themselves in the middle of the pack when it comes to draft capital. With their extra picks coming on Day 3 of the draft, they have limited room to maneuver upwards.

While Tampa addressed most of the issues at the top of their depth chart, some holes remain, particularly at offensive tackle. While several other positions require depth reinforcement, the strengths of this draft class should dictate where the Bucs will find the best value.

Here are the best and worst case scenarios for the Bucs in rounds one through three of the 2023 draft:

First round - Best Case: Trade Down

At pick 19, the Bucs are in this draft’s no man’s land where the top-end talent tapers off and the middle class begins. The Bucs also have a lot of roster holes to fill. The best way to solve both problems is to trade down and add more draft capital.

General manager Jason Licht worked some minor miracles to sign enough free agents to keep the Bucs from entering the 2023 draft with a lot of immediate needs, but depth and long-term development needs are constant. The Bucs just need to take shots at some of their weaker positions like safety, outside linebacker, running back, tight end and the defensive line to shore up the roster not only for this season but for years to come.

First round - Worst Case: Trade up

If the Bucs have one true pressing need, it is at offensive tackle. The problem is, this year’s tackle class is relatively weak. There is a clear gap between the top talent, comprised of just four or five prospects, and the rest of the class. However, moving up to get one of these players would be a waste of precious draft capital.

Compared to some of the tackle classes from the past few years, this year’s top talent does not hold up well. While Paris Johnson Jr., Broderick Jones, Darnell Wright and Anton Harrison are far and away more talented than the rest of the class, none of them match the promise of Ikem Ekwonu, Charles Cross, Penei Sewell or Rashawn Slater.

Trading up would cost Tampa shots at rounding out the roster as a whole just for the sake of targeting players who are in many respects projections to be NFL starters. In this particular draft, the Bucs would be better served allocating their resources to more players rather than some higher-regarded but riskier prospects.

Second round - Best Case: Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Though the Bucs theoretically have two starting edge rushers in Shaq Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, the position is actually at a crossroads. With their second pick in this draft, the Bucs could take Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah to usher in a new era at pass rusher.

Barrett is 30 and is coming off an Achilles tear, and Tryon-Shoyinka is entering his third season in the NFL with just eight career sacks. The Bucs have to prepare for a world where neither proves to be as effective as they need to be in Todd Bowles’ defense.

Anudike-Uzomah is one of the best benders in the edge defender class and was highly productive last season, winning 32.5% of his true pass set rushes according to PFF. Anudike-Uzomah would be both insurance for the Bucs’ current edge group as well as a step toward building the future of their defense.

Second round - Worst Case: Kelee Ringo

Jason Licht loves a big cornerback. He is already paying two, Carlton Davis and Jamel Dean, a combined $30 million per year. Adding Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo would be overkill in the worst sense.

At 6’2″ and 207 pounds, Ringo is in the 90th percentile for size at cornerback according to MockDraftable, and he is certainly fast, recording a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine. Big and fast are all that Ringo has to hang his hat on because he was not a particularly refined or instinctive player at Georgia.

The Bucs already have two perimeter corners in Davis and Dean. A third would be a misallocation of resources, as the Bucs have far greater need for a nickel corner, where Ringo has seldom played. He might get a look at safety, but he is still a mostly traits-based prospect, which is too risky to wager a second-round pick.

Third round - Best Case: Roschon Johnson

This year’s running back class is particularly deep, but one particular ball carrier deserves the Bucs’ attention in the third round: Texas RB Roschon Johnson. Though he was a backup to superstar Bijan Robinson, Johnson looks like he could be a star in his own right in the NFL.

Johnson may have been second fiddle to Robinson, but he was possibly the more difficult running back to tackle. Pro Football Focus graded Johnson as the most elusive running back in college football last year, forcing 50 missed tackles over 108 touches.

Pairing Johnson with Rachaad White would give the Bucs an explosive two-headed monster of a run game. While other running back options should be available to Tampa in the third round, it is likely none would be better than Roschon Johnson.

Third round - Worst Case: Tanner McKee

While it can be wise to frequently draft quarterbacks, taking Tanner McKee in the third round would be a mistake and a woeful use of the Bucs’ draft capital. With other areas of the roster in need of talent injection, the Bucs cannot afford to take an athletically limited, historically unproductive quarterback with a premium pick.

McKee has good size for an NFL passer, but he lacks twitch or power in every aspect of his play. He is going to be limited as a pure pocket passer and will need an ideal offensive situation surrounding him to be viable on an NFL field. His lack of production on a mediocre Stanford squad is a testament to his limitations.

There are better developmental quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, such as Fresno State QB Jake Haener and Houston QB Clayton Tune. Both could be available on Day 3 rather than Round 3 and present better value for Tampa’s draft capital.

