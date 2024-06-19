What was the Bucs’ best move of the 2024 offseason?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent most of their time and resources this offseason retaining their own free agents, but were still able to make a handful of key additions through free agency and the 2024 NFL draft to improve their roster on both sides of the ball.
But what was the best move the Bucs made this offseason?
ESPN’s Seth Walder says it was keeping future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans on a two-year contract extension that was well below what he was likely to get elsewhere on the open market:
Evans’ deal was team-friendly. He signed a two-year, $41 million contract with $29 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN Roster Management. Though Evans will turn 31 in August, he is coming off a 1,255-yard season and yet his contract lags well behind those of other top wide receivers.
Evans has been the NFL’s most consistent wide receiver since entering the league as a top-10 pick back in 2014, starting his career with an NFL-record 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons.
He clearly wanted to finish his career in Tampa Bay, and both sides were able to work out a deal that ensured that will happen.
The Bucs made plenty of big moves this offseason, but none more important than keeping the best offensive player in franchise history.
QB Baker Mayfield
QB Kyle Trask
QB John Wolford
RB Rachaad White
RB Bucky Irving
RB Chase Edmonds
RB Sean Tucker
WR Mike Evans
WR Chris Godwin
WR Trey Palmer
WR Jalen McMillan
WR Rakim Jarrett
WR Sterling Shepard
TE Cade Otton
TE Payne Durham
TE Ko Kieft
TE Devin Culp
OT Tristan Wirfs
G Sua Opeta
OL Graham Barton
G Cody Mauch
OT Luke Goedeke
OL Robert Hainsey
OL Ben Bredeson
OT Brandon Walton
OT Justin Skule
G Elijah Klein
OLB Yaya Diaby
OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka
OLB Chris Braswell
OLB Anthony Nelson
OLB Markees Watts
DL Vita Vea
DL Calijah Kancey
DL Logan Hall
DL Will Gholston
DL Greg Gaines
LB Lavonte David
LB K.J. Britt
LB SirVocea Dennis
LB J.J. Russell
CB Jamel Dean
CB Zyon McCollum
CB Christian Izien
CB Bryce Hall
CB Tavierre Thomas
S Antoine Winfield Jr.
S Jordan Whitehead
DB Tykee Smith
DB Josh Hayes
K Chase McLaughlin
P Jake Camarda
LS Zach Triner
