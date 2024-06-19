What was the Bucs’ best move of the 2024 offseason?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent most of their time and resources this offseason retaining their own free agents, but were still able to make a handful of key additions through free agency and the 2024 NFL draft to improve their roster on both sides of the ball.

But what was the best move the Bucs made this offseason?

ESPN’s Seth Walder says it was keeping future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans on a two-year contract extension that was well below what he was likely to get elsewhere on the open market:

Evans’ deal was team-friendly. He signed a two-year, $41 million contract with $29 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN Roster Management. Though Evans will turn 31 in August, he is coming off a 1,255-yard season and yet his contract lags well behind those of other top wide receivers.

Evans has been the NFL’s most consistent wide receiver since entering the league as a top-10 pick back in 2014, starting his career with an NFL-record 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons.

He clearly wanted to finish his career in Tampa Bay, and both sides were able to work out a deal that ensured that will happen.

The Bucs made plenty of big moves this offseason, but none more important than keeping the best offensive player in franchise history.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

QB Kyle Trask

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

QB John Wolford

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

RB Bucky Irving

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

RB Chase Edmonds

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

RB Sean Tucker

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

WR Jalen McMillan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

WR Rakim Jarrett

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

WR Sterling Shepard

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

TE Payne Durham

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

TE Ko Kieft

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

TE Devin Culp

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

OL Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

OL Robert Hainsey

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

OL Ben Bredeson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

OT Brandon Walton

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

OT Justin Skule

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

G Elijah Klein

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Chris Braswell

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Anthony Nelson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

OLB Markees Watts

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

DL Will Gholston

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

DL Greg Gaines

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

LB SirVocea Dennis

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

LB J.J. Russell

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CB Christian Izien

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

CB Bryce Hall

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

CB Tavierre Thomas

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

DB Josh Hayes

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire