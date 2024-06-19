Advertisement
Breaking News:

Sparks rookie Cameron Brink has a torn ACL, team confirms

What was the Bucs’ best move of the 2024 offseason?

luke easterling
·8 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent most of their time and resources this offseason retaining their own free agents, but were still able to make a handful of key additions through free agency and the 2024 NFL draft to improve their roster on both sides of the ball.

But what was the best move the Bucs made this offseason?

ESPN’s Seth Walder says it was keeping future Hall of Fame wide receiver Mike Evans on a two-year contract extension that was well below what he was likely to get elsewhere on the open market:

Evans’ deal was team-friendly. He signed a two-year, $41 million contract with $29 million fully guaranteed, according to ESPN Roster Management. Though Evans will turn 31 in August, he is coming off a 1,255-yard season and yet his contract lags well behind those of other top wide receivers.

Evans has been the NFL’s most consistent wide receiver since entering the league as a top-10 pick back in 2014, starting his career with an NFL-record 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons.

He clearly wanted to finish his career in Tampa Bay, and both sides were able to work out a deal that ensured that will happen.

The Bucs made plenty of big moves this offseason, but none more important than keeping the best offensive player in franchise history.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

QB Kyle Trask

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

QB John Wolford

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Bucky Irving

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Chase Edmonds

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

RB Sean Tucker

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Jalen McMillan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Rakim Jarrett

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

WR Sterling Shepard

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

TE Payne Durham

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

TE Ko Kieft

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

TE Devin Culp

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OL Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OL Robert Hainsey

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

OL Ben Bredeson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OT Brandon Walton

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OT Justin Skule

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

G Elijah Klein

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Chris Braswell

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Anthony Nelson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

OLB Markees Watts

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Will Gholston

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DL Greg Gaines

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

LB SirVocea Dennis

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share this

image

gallery

LB J.J. Russell

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Christian Izien

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

CB Bryce Hall

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

CB Tavierre Thomas

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

DB Josh Hayes

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire