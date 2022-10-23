Bucs bench rookie G Luke Goedeke during Panthers game

After the first two offensive series, the Bucs have put in Nick Leverett at left guard, replacing rookie Luke Goedeke. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) October 23, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are trying something different at left guard, benching rookie Luke Goedeke in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Nick Leverett has replaced Goedeke, giving the Bucs a little more experience at the left guard spot.

A second-round pick out of Central Michigan, Goedeke played right tackle in college, but earned the starting left guard job during training camp after the surprising retirement of Pro Bowler Ali Marpet.

List

Bucs HC Todd Bowles used up 1 of his 2 annual outbursts after Steelers loss

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire