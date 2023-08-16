Bucs believe Russell Gage’s knee injury is season ending

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Bucs receiver Russell Gage caught a quick pass while backpedaling to start practice against the Jets on Wednesday when his knee buckled.

Gage, 27, grabbed his right knee, then pounded the turf as trainers rushed to his side.

His teammates — everyone — knew what it meant.

Gage suffered a significant, non-contact knee injury and the Bucs believe it likely will end his 2023 season.

“We hear it’s going to be pretty serious,” coach Todd Bowles said following practice. “We’re waiting to hear the final results. But he’s been battling back since ... he’s been here, it seems. We wish him the best. I could see by the way he was sitting on (the cart) it was something pretty bad. Our hearts go out to him and we’ll see how it goes.”

Gage caught 51 passes for 426 yards and a career-high five touchdowns in 13 games last season after signing with the Bucs as a free agent from the Falcons.

He battled hamstring injuries and sustained a concussion in the Bucs’ wild-card playoff loss to the Cowboys.

Gage agreed to take a $3 million reduction from his $10 million salary to remain with the Bucs in 2023.

The Bucs and Jets had just begun practice when Gage was injured. One front office member who was standing close to the practice field said he could hear Gage’s knee pop. Teammates took a knee and Gage became emotional.

“That was so unfortunate,” receiver Mike Evans said. “He was just getting back to game-ready shape. He was looking good. He made a nice catch and it looked like his knee buckled a little bit. We don’t know the severity of the injury. We’ve been praying for him the rest of practice. We just pray it’s not as bad as it looks.”

Gage originally signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Bucs, who can walk away from Gage in 2024 and only take a $2.166 million hit in dead money on the salary cap.

However, if there is one position the Bucs have depth, it’s at receiver. What they don’t have is experience. After Evans and Chris Godwin, the most experienced receiver is Seattle free agent David Moore, who is entering his fifth season. Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger are entering their second NFL seasons.

But the player who may step in for Gage as the No. 3 receiver is rookie Trey Palmer, the sixth-round pick from Nebraska.

Palmer, who had a touchdown reception in the Bucs’ preseason loss to the Steelers, was impressive again Wednesday.

“He’s still developing,” Bowles said of Palmer. “Obviously, David Moore is the only one with experience. Thompkins is in his second year but we’ve got some rookies we really like and they’ll have to step up in a hurry and we’ll see what the next few weeks look like.”

Evans said he was impressed by Palmer’s performance in practice, in which he beat Jets defensive back Sauce Gardner for a 60-plus yard touchdown.

“This was one of Trey’s best days,” Evans said. “He had a really good preseason game last game, scored a touchdown and everything. But today was his best day. I mean, he was making all kinds of catches, running good routes, using his speed. He had a really great day.”

