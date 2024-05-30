The Bucs basketball program loses three assistant coaches in the off-season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Brooks Savage is still in place as head coach of the men’s basketball program, but you can’t say the same about his supporting cast heading into his second season.

Savage confirmed with News Channel 11 Sports that the Bucs have lost assistant coaches and former Buccaneer players Joe Hugley and Isaiah Tisdale along with Rob Peterson, the son of former ETSU coach Buzz Peterson.

Hugley’s plans are still in limbo at the moment as he prepares for a wedding, while Tisdale will become a JUCO associate head coach at Garden City and Peterson is going into a sports agency.

Savage, who’s getting ready for his basketball camps next month, says he’s close to filling all three positions.

