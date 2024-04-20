Bucs baseball outlast Boilermakers, 9-7 on the road

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (April 19, 2024) – The ETSU baseball team won its third game in a row on Friday as it downed Purdue by a score of 9-7. With Friday’s win, the Buccaneers improve to 23-12 on the season.

ETSU pounded out 12 hits on the day and six of them went for extra bases. The Bucs totaled four doubles, one triple and one home run in the win over the Boilermakers. Cameron Sisneros slugged his sixth home run in the past five games, while Noah Gent (3-for-5, two runs scored), Nick Iannantone (2-for-5, one RBI, one run scored), Jackson Green (2-for-5, two RBI) and JD Yakubinis (2-for-5) all had multi-hit performances to power ETSU’s offense.

The Bucs used a total of four pitchers on Friday. Carter Fink made the start giving up two runs and three hits in two innings. Jace Hyde pitched most of the game for the Bucs tossing 5.1 innings, allowing two runs (none earned) and one hit allowed. Hyde ended up getting the win and improved to 4-3 on the season.



The Bucs will aim to clinch the series tomorrow evening in game two of the series. First pitch for that game is set for 5 p.m.

