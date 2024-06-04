Bucs’ Baker Mayfield opens up about learning Liam Coen’s offense

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield said one of the biggest adjustments from this season compared to the last is the mental aspect of first-year offensive coordinator Liam Coen’s game plan and how taxing it is.

However, he said at the end of the day, it’s worth it.

“It puts a lot on you. Mentally, in the front, it presents so many different issues for the defense when it comes to their rules. Obviously, a lot of shifts, a lot of motions, things like that, and it makes them think and have to react,” Mayfield said.

Mayfield is conquering his new role on the offense, going from a quarterback competition last season to their starter this year, which is something he doesn’t take lightly.

“There’s a lot of responsibility, a lot of double play calls, but as a quarterback, you wanna have that responsibility. You always want to put your guys in the best position to have success and Liam’s giving us the opportunity to have a couple play calls to do that,” the quarterback said.

