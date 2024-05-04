Bucs get back into the win column with an 8-3 victory over VMI

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (May 3, 2024) – The ETSU baseball team got back into the win column on Friday with an 8-3 victory against VMI at Thomas Stadium. With Friday’s victory, the Bucs improved to 28-15 overall and 10-6 in SoCon play.

Offensively, Nick Iannantone reached base four times for the Bucs with two hits and two walks. Tommy Barth also recorded a two-hit day for the Bucs (2-for-5). Noah Webb reached on three walks and scored a pair of runs, while Jamie Palmese stole a season-high three bases, drove in a run, and scored two more for ETSU.

Carter Fink pitched well for ETSU on Friday. Fink tossed a season-high seven innings for the Bucs on the day. He allowed just one run (not earned) on five hits to go with five strikeouts. Fink, who improved to 5-0 on the season with the win, was followed by Andrew Ronne out of the Buccaneer bullpen. Ronne pitched the final two innings and struck out three to finish off the victory for the Bucs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.