Bucs back in front after long Antonio Brown touchdown

The Buccaneers only managed to score 19 points last Sunday, but they’re getting close to that number in the first half this week.

Quarterback Tom Brady found wide receiver Antonio Brown on a short crossing pattern on third-and-two and Brown turned upfield to find nothing in front of him. He streaked for a 62-yard touchdown that put the Bucs up 17-10 with 11 minutes to play in the first half.

It’s Brown’s longest gain since the 2018 season and Brady’s longest completion since that season. It is also Brady’s second touchdown pass of the afternoon.

Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett remained in the game after hurting his hamstring late in the first quarter. He wasn’t able to get the team a first down on the possession before Brown’s touchdown and isn’t moving well on the field.

