Bucs get back in it against the Chargers

Tom Brady keeps finding his tight ends, and making plays.

Not that one.

Brady just hit O.J. Howard for a touchdown, to get the Buccaneers back to within a field goal, down 24-21 against the Chargers. He found Cameron Brate for his first of the day.

They’re still waiting for Rob Gronkowski to make much of an impact, as Brady’s former New England teammate hasn’t caught a pass today and hasn’t scored this season.

The Bucs are hanging around, despite being short-handed. They walked in without wide receiver Chris Godwin and running back Leonard Fournette, and have been banged up today. Running back LeSean McCoy is out with an ankle injury, and Kenjon Barner is being evaluated for a concussion. Wide receiver Mike Evans left briefly with an ankle injury, but has returned to the game.

