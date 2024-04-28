Bucs assistant GM: ‘Offensive lineman are sexy as hell’

We all know that “skill position” players steal all the headlines in football these days, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers know that those positions don’t mean much if you’re not taking care of business in the trenches.

Speaking to the media after Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft, Bucs assistant general manager John Spytek made clear the importance of investing premium draft resources in top talent along the offensive line.

“I know the whole world is caught up in fantasy (football) now, and receivers this, and running backs this…I think offensive linemen as sexy as hell,” Spytek said. “I think Todd (Bowles) made a great point earlier: If you don’t draft and develop offensive linemen, you’re never gonna get good offensive linemen. Teams don’t let good offensive linemen get out of their building. And if you do get one, they’re usually mid-tier free agents that you’re paying way too much money for.”

Spytek and the Bucs’ front office know a thing or two about drafting and developing offensive linemen, having done so with multiple Pro Bowlers in Tristan Wirfs and Ali Marpet, as well as other quality starters over the past decade. Those players were critically important to the most successful run in franchise history, which has included a second Lombardi Tropy and a current streak of three straight NFC South title and four consecutive trips to the postseason.

They’ll obviously be hoping to do the same with this year’s additions in the 2024 draft class in Graham Barton and Elijah Klein.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire