Bucs assistant GM John Spytek breaks down Day 3 draft picks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wrapped up their 2024 NFL draft class Saturday with three more picks, loading up on more help for the offense with another interior offensive lineman, a running back, and a tight end.

Oregon running back Bucky Irving was selected in the fourth round, UTEP guard Elijah Klein was added in the sixth round, and Washington tight end Devin Culp rounded out the class in the seventh round.

Watch the video above to see Bucs assistant general manager John Spytek break down all of Tampa Bay’s selections from Day 3.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire