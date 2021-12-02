Bucs’ Antonio Brown hit with 3-game ban over COVID-19 violation

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Antonio Brown has been suspended by the NFL for three games.

The controversial Brown and two others were hit with suspensions without pay for using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards. The others are safety Mike Brown and former Bucs WR John Franklin III.

Today’s announcement on the suspension of three players, including Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards, is believed to be the first joint NFL-NFLPA disciplinary statement, reflecting the seriousness of the matter and how both sides view the importance of COVID protocols. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 2, 2021

The team released a statement, saying, “We appreciate the League’s timely handling of this matter and recognize the importance of health and safety protocols that have been established. We will continue to implement all league COVID-19 protocols.”

Per Tampabay.com:

The league began its investigation after the Tampa Bay Times reported that Brown obtained and utilized a fake COVID-19 vaccination card, according to his former live-in chef, Steven Ruiz. The problems for Brown, Edwards and Franklin may not end with the NFL’s suspension. Using and/or selling fake vaccination cards is a felony subject to fines and up to five years in prison.

Brown and Edwards won’t be eligible to return until Week 16 when the Bucs play host to the Carolina Panthers the day after Christmas.