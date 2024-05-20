Bucs Antoine Winfield Jr. makes NFL history with multi-million dollar deal

TAMPA, Fla. - A year to the date after making his bold prediction on social media that he wanted to be named All-Pro and become the highest paid safety, the Bucs held a press conference to formally announce Antoine Winfield Jr. as the highest paid defensive back in NFL history.

It's a 4-year deal worth $84.1 million dollars.

"I don't even know how to explain it," Winfield Jr. told FOX 13 Sports. "It's very surreal, but I know one thing I did do. I went to my calculator and typed in the contract. I'm like wow, that's insane."

Winfield Jr. manifested it and earned it. In just four years in the league, he's already put together a career resume.

Winfield Jr. has won a Super Bowl, was named an All-Pro and is the only player in NFL history to record 100 tackles, three sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in a season. And he's far from satisfied.

"I'm still going to continue to go out here perform and play hard," Winfield Jr. said. "That's just something that's in my DNA."

Pictured: Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield Jr. grew up wanting to play football. Not just because his dad played in the NFL, but as early as the age of 6, Winfield Jr. would ask his father to mentor him about the game.

He even climbed into his father's bed while his dad was studying his work for film sessions.

"The one that I remember the most was when he played against Detroit," Winfield Jr. recalled. "He had a little DVD player, a little CD. He was just sitting up, and he had film just sitting up in his bed. I remember going up and asking him what he was doing. He was like ‘I have Calvin Johnson this week, so we are trying to figure out how to stop him.’ He was going over what he was supposed to do in certain plays and how he was supposed to shut him down."

Winfield Jr. has exceeded his father's success, and he knows his parents couldn't be more proud. His dad's reaction to hearing the record-setting news said it all.

"He kind of just yelled the whole time," Winfield Jr. said. "He was like ‘Yeah!’ So that's what he was doing. He was proud."

