Bucs announce Steve McLendon trade, activate John Hurst from IR

The Buccaneers agreed to a trade for defensive lineman Steve McLendon on Sunday and the deal became official on Tuesday.

The team announced that they have sent a 2020 sixth-round pick to the Jets for McLendon and a 2023 seventh-round pick. McLendon will not be formally added to the 53-man roster until he clears COVID-19 protocols.

McLendon will help the team fill the void left by Vita Vea‘s season-ending injury. He played for Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles when Bowles was the head coach of the Jets.

The Buccaneers also announced that they have activated wide receiver John Hurst from injured reserve. He was undrafted out of West Georgia this year and was placed on injured reserve in early September.

