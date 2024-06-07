Bucs announce multiple staff promotions for 2024 season
Buccaneers Announce Promotions of Football Operations Staff
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some administrative moves as they prepare for the 2024 NFL season, announcing a list of staff promotions across various departments within their football operations.
Here’s the full list of names and their new job titles, per the team’s official release announcing the moves Friday:
Emmett Clifford, College Scout
Sean Conley, Assistant Director of Pro Scouting
Donovan Cotton, Assistant Director of Pro Scouting
Korey Finnie, NFS Scout
Tony Hardie, Assistant Director of College Scouting
Shannon Hogue, Pro Scout
Byron Kiefer, Senior Personnel Executive
Zach Smith, College Scout
Alec Wargo, Equipment Manager
Congrats to all of these staffers on their well-deserved promotions for a franchise that’s seeking a fourth straight NFC South title and fifth consecutive trip to the postseason.