Bucs announce multiple staff promotions for 2024 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some administrative moves as they prepare for the 2024 NFL season, announcing a list of staff promotions across various departments within their football operations.

Here’s the full list of names and their new job titles, per the team’s official release announcing the moves Friday:

Emmett Clifford, College Scout

Sean Conley, Assistant Director of Pro Scouting

Donovan Cotton, Assistant Director of Pro Scouting

Korey Finnie, NFS Scout

Tony Hardie, Assistant Director of College Scouting

Shannon Hogue, Pro Scout

Byron Kiefer, Senior Personnel Executive

Zach Smith, College Scout

Alec Wargo, Equipment Manager

Congrats to all of these staffers on their well-deserved promotions for a franchise that’s seeking a fourth straight NFC South title and fifth consecutive trip to the postseason.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire