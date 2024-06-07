Advertisement

Bucs announce multiple staff promotions for 2024 season

luke easterling
·1 min read

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made some administrative moves as they prepare for the 2024 NFL season, announcing a list of staff promotions across various departments within their football operations.

Here’s the full list of names and their new job titles, per the team’s official release announcing the moves Friday:

  • Emmett Clifford, College Scout

  • Sean Conley, Assistant Director of Pro Scouting

  • Donovan Cotton, Assistant Director of Pro Scouting

  • Korey Finnie, NFS Scout

  • Tony Hardie, Assistant Director of College Scouting

  • Shannon Hogue, Pro Scout

  • Byron Kiefer, Senior Personnel Executive

  • Zach Smith, College Scout

  • Alec Wargo, Equipment Manager

Congrats to all of these staffers on their well-deserved promotions for a franchise that’s seeking a fourth straight NFC South title and fifth consecutive trip to the postseason.

