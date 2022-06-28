Bucs announce Bill Walsh coaching fellows

The Buccaneers announced the Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows who will assist the team’s coaching staff during training camp. Brittan Golden, Julian “Rashad” Johnson, Sean Spence and Kerry Taylor were selected to work alongside the Bucs staff.

Golden spent five seasons in the NFL, playing for Cardinals (2013-17), spending his first two seasons working with Todd Bowles. Golden, an undrafted free agent out of West Texas A&M, played 44 career games with one start.

Johnson joined the Alabama Football radio team as the sideline reporter in 2018, shortly after retiring. He played collegiately at Alabama, where he earned back-to-back first-team All-SEC honors (2007-08). The Cardinals made him a third-round choice, and he had an eight-year NFL career.

The Steelers made Spence a third-round choice in 2012, and he saw his first game action in 2014 alongside current Bucs co-defensive coordinator/inside linebacker coach Larry Foote. Spence spent time with the Steelers (2012-15, 2017), Tennessee Titans (2016)and Colts (2017).

Taylor has spent the past two seasons as head coach at San Tan Charter School in Arizona. He previously was head coach at Arcadia High School and also has worked as quality control wide receivers coach at Oregon State, passing game coordinator at Phoenix College and Salt River High School head coach.

Taylor played for the Cardinals (2012-13) and Jaguars (2013-14) in his NFL career.

