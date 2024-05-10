Bucs announce 2024 undrafted free agent signings

The Buccaneers are taking care of all its rookie business at its rookie minicamp this weekend. With its undrafted free agents in town, the Bucs have officially announced signing them to the roster (via Buccaneers.com’s Brianna Dix):

Today, the #Bucs signed the following college free agents: pic.twitter.com/WAxKlgJ4sb — Brianna Dix (@briannadixNFL) May 10, 2024

The notable players include Florida St.’s standout LB Kalen DeLoach and son of former Buccaneer Brad Culpepper, Toledo DT Judge Culpepper. With more veterans returning and free agents signed than last offseason, this class of undrafted free agents may have a little harder time making the final roster. Nonetheless, the undrafted pathway worked for the likes of Christian Izien and Markees Watts. There is a real chance one of these players will suit up for Tampa Bay on Week 1.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire