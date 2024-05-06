Bucs are already creating chemistry on offense

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are working hard to prepare for the fall and they have a lot of new pieces to the puzzle.

One thing first year offensive coordinator Liam Coen made known at his press conference is he wants his Buccaneer offense to be player driven, specifically led by quarterback Baker Mayfield.

What Coen has seen from Mayfield so far this offseason is he is confident when throwing the football.

“There are not many days I don’t think Baker wakes up and doesn’t have a chip on his left shoulder but there is definitely a feeling that this is his team and that it’s OK to fail. It’s OK go out there and let it rip because you’re going to be the Guy and we believe in you and I think that’s what ultimately makes him a great leader is because he’s best friends with the old line,” Coen said.

One of Mayfield’s new best friends will be first round pick Graham Barton from Duke.

The Tennessee native will be coached and mentored by first year Bucs O-Line coach Kevin Carberry, who was with the New Orleans Saints last season as an assistant coach. He sees a lot of potential in Barton.

“He plays the game the right way,” Carberry said. “It’s clear on film that he loves football. It’s clear when you talk to him that football is important to him. He has a great combination of speed and athleticism as well as power, lower body strength, explosiveness, flexibility, all of those things you’re looking for in an offensive lineman.”

It’s early and there is still work to be done, but the biggest takeaway is this Bucs team is on the right track.

Coen also mentioned they want to have Barton at center and make it a competition between him and Robert Hainsey. If it doesn’t work out with Barton at center, they’ll shift him to guard.

Rookie mini-camp for the Buccaneers is May 11 and May 12.

