Bucs agree to terms with WR Sterling Shepard on 1-year deal

The #Buccaneers have agreed to terms with veteran WR Sterling Shepard on a one-year deal, source says. Following eight seasons with the #Giants, who drafted him in the second round in 2016, Shepard reunites with his former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield in Tampa. pic.twitter.com/ENUmPHSDUM — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 6, 2024

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing in some more experience for their pass-catching group, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Shepard, 31, was a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft out of Oklahoma. He spent his entire NFL career with the New York Giants up to this point, tallying 372 receptions for 4,095 yards and 23 touchdowns in 90 regular-season games.

He’ll be reuniting with Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was his college teammate with the Sooners.

Tampa Bay’s veteran starters, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, now have another experienced receiver in the room to pair with young and promising talents like Trey Palmer and Jalen McMillan as they head into the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire