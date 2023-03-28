Bucs agree to terms with Chase McLaughlin

The Bucs have agreed to terms with kicker Chase McLaughlin, according to multiple reports.

The team needed a kicker after cutting Ryan Succop.

McLaughlin, 26, kicked in 16 games for the Colts last season. He went 30-for-36, including 9-of-12 from 50-plus yards.

He has kicked for six teams in four seasons.

McLaughlin is 17-for-21 from 50-plus yards in his career, but only 19-for-32 from 40-49.

He is 88-of-90 in his career on extra points.

