Bucs agree to 3-year deal with K Ryan Succop

The Buccaneers are bringing back yet another key member of last year’s Super Bowl team, agreeing to a new three-year deal with kicker Ryan Succop. Succop was a huge addition for the Bucs last offseason, signing on a one-year, prove-it deal after coming back from an injury the previous year. He delivered one of the best kicking seasons in franchise history, including hitting all of his field-goal attempts in the playoffs as Tampa Bay took home the Lombardi Trophy. After searching for more than a decade for a reliable kicker, the Bucs have found their man in Succop, and they’re paying him accordingly

