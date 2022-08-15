Bucs agree to 1-year deal with pass rusher Carl Nassib

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
A familiar face is returning to One Buc Place to bolster the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ pass rush.

Free agent edge rusher Carl Nassib is signing a one-year deal with the Bucs, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The 29-year-old Nassib spent the past two seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders, but had the most successful stretch of his NFL career during his previous two-year stint with the Bucs, during which he tallied 12.5 of his 22 career sacks.

Nassib will provide much needed depth and experience for a Tampa Bay pass rush that lost Jason Pierre-Paul this offseason, and lost Cam Gill to an injury in Saturday’s preseason opener.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire

