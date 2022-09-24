Bucs add Tom Brady to injury report for Sunday’s game vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a long list on this week’s injury report, and there was a notable new addition on Friday’s edition.

Tom Brady was added to the list with an injury to one of the fingers on his right (throwing) hand, though he was officially designated as a full participant in Friday’s practice.

Brady was seen favoring that finger during Tampa Bay’s Week 2 victory over the New Orleans Saints, but didn’t appear on the injury report during the week.

He was asked about the injury earlier in the week, and made it clear he doesn’t expect it to hinder him when the Bucs host the Green Bay Packers in Sunday’s home opener.

