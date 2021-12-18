Bucs add QB Tom Brady to injury report for Week 15

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have released their final injury report for Sunday night’s home showdown against the New Orleans Saints, and there’s a noteworthy update.

Bucs quarterback Tom Brady was added to this week’s report with a right shoulder injury, though he was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice. He wasn’t given a particular status designation for Sunday’s game, so don’t expect the injury to impact his availability.

How to watch: How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints NFC South showdown on TV, streaming

Here’s the rest of the latest injury report heading into Week 15:

  • CB Jamel Dean: Out (illness)

  • CB Richard Sherman: Doubtful (Achilles)

  • RB Leonard Fournette: Questionable (ankle)

  • S Antoine Winfield Jr.: Questionable (foot)

  • S Jordan Whitehead: Questionable (calf)

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Tom Brady joins injury report for Buccaneers in Week 15

