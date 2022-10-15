Bucs add OLB Shaq Barrett (illness) to injury report, questionable vs. Steelers

Shaquil Barrett has been added to Tampa Bay’s Week 6 injury report and is Questionable to play vs. Pittsburgh (illness). https://t.co/MK4spkjFfe — Buccaneers Communications (@BuccaneersComms) October 15, 2022

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have added outside linebacker Shaq Barrett to the injury report for Week 6.

Barrett is dealing with an illness, and is now listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Tampa Bay’s best pass rusher, Barrett would be replaced by either Anthony Nelson or Carl Nassib in the starting lineup Sunday.

