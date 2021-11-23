The Buccaneers took cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting off injured reserve before Monday’s win over the Giants and they’re bringing another player back to the active roster on Tuesday.

Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com reports that the Bucs are activating wide receiver Scotty Miller. Miller has been out since suffering a turf toe injury in Week Three.

Miller had two catches for 11 yards before getting hurt. He had 33 catches for 501 yards and three touchdowns last season, but saw his playing time drop once Antonio Brown joined the team at midseason. Brown’s missed the last four games with an ankle injury.

The Bucs will waive long snapper Carson Tinker in a corresponding move. Tinker did not play Monday because Zach Triner was activated to make his first appearance since Week One.

Bucs activating Scotty Miller from IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk