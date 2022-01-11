Bucs activate Shaq Barrett off COVID-19 list, place Richard Sherman on IR

The Buccaneers have one of their key defenders back but are placing another veteran defensive player on injured reserve.

Tampa Bay announced on Tuesday that edge rusher Shaq Barrett has been activated off the COVID-19 list. Barrett missed the last two games of the regular season, as he was out for Week 17 with a knee injury. He likely would have missed the Week 18 win over the Panthers, too. But he finished the regular season with 10.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 22 quarterback hits.

Head coach Bruce Arians said earlier this week that Barrett should be back for this weekend’s playoff matchup against the Eagles.

Tampa Bay also placed defensive back Richard Sherman on injured reserve after he missed several games due to leg injuries. Because it’s his second time on IR this year, it officially ends his season.

Sherman appeared in just five games, recording an interception and 11 total tackles.

The club also activated practice squad kicker Jose Borregales off the COVID-19 list, which means Tampa Bay no longer has any players on COVID reserve. Receiver John Hurst has been signed to the practice squad.

