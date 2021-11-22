The Buccaneers will have cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting back for Monday night’s game against the Giants.

Murphy-Bunting has been on injured reserve since dislocating his elbow in Week One, but returned to practice early this month and head coach Bruce Arians said over the weekend that he thinks Murphy-Bunting is ready to roll.

The Buccaneers also activated long snapper Zach Triner from injured reserve. He’s also been out since the season opener and joins Carson Tinker as long snappers on the active roster in Tampa this week.

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman is the other addition to the roster for Monday night. He was promoted from the practice squad last week as well and played two snaps in Tampa’s loss to Washington.

Bucs activate Sean Murphy-Bunting, promote Breshad Perriman originally appeared on Pro Football Talk