Richard Sherman is back on the Buccaneers’ active roster.

Sherman was designated to return from injured reserve this week and the Bucs announced that the cornerback has been activated on Friday. Sherman missed the last six games with a calf injury.

Head coach Bruce Arians said that Sherman could see some time at safety, but the exact plans for this Sunday’s game against the Bills are unclear.

If they do want to give him some time at that position, he could help fill in for Jordan Whitehead. He’s been ruled out for the second straight week with a calf injury.

Center Ryan Jensen (ankle) returned to practice Friday and is listed as questionable. That’s the same listing as wide receiver Jaelon Darden (concussion), cornerback Jamel Dean (concussion), and defensive tackle Williams Gholston (wrist, knee).

Bucs activate Richard Sherman, rule out Jordan Whitehead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk