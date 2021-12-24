The Buccaneers activated cornerback Rashard Robinson from injured reserve and receiver Justin Watson from the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Friday.

Robinson and Watson will help make up for the loss of Patrick O'Connor, a core special teams player who went on injured reserve Tuesday.

Robinson played 90 special teams in five games before injuring a hamstring in Week 9.

Watson has spent the entire season on the PUP list, but in each of his first three seasons, he played more than 50 percent of the team’s kick and coverage snaps.

The Buccaneers did not need to make any corresponding moves to create room after moving Lavonte David and Leonard Fournette to injured reserve and receiver Jaelon Darden and defensive lineman Rakeem Nunez-Roches on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Watson underwent knee surgery this summer and returned to practice Dec. 8.

Bucs activate Rashard Robinson, Justin Watson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk