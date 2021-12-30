Bucs activate Rakeem Nuñez-Roches from COVID-19 reserve list

The Buccaneers activated defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches from the COVID-19 reserve list, the team announced Thursday.

He went on the list Dec. 24.

Nuñez-Roches has played 14 games with one start this season. He has 13 tackles, three tackles for loss and a quarterback hit.

He is in his fourth season in Tampa Bay after three seasons in Kansas City. The Chiefs made him a sixth-round choice in 2015.

In seven seasons, Nuñez-Roches has totaled 95 tackles, 1.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss and nine quarterback hits in 83 career games.

