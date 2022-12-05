Bucs activate Logan Ryan

Safety Logan Ryan is back on the Buccaneers active roster for Monday night’s game against the Saints.

The Buccaneers announced that Ryan has been activated from injured reserve. Ryan has been out since injuring his foot in Week Four.

Ryan’s return comes at an opportune moment for the Bucs. Safeties Antoine Winfield and Mike Edwards were both listed as doubtful to play on Monday night.

Ryan had nine tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery before his injury.

The Bucs made room for Ryan by waiving safety Nolan Turner. They also promoted cornerback Anthony Chesley and linebacker Ulysees Gilbert from the practice squad. They will revert back to that roster after Monday’s game.

