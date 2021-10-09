The Buccaneers activated outside linebacker Cam Gill from injured reserve, the team announced. He is expected to make his 2021 debut Sunday.

Gill takes the roster spot created Thursday when the Bucs placed cornerback Carlton Davis on injured reserve.

Gill initially made Tampa Bay’s 53-player roster to start the regular season. The Bucs placed him on injured reserve Sept. 3 with a calf injury that sidelined him most of training camp.

Gill returned to practice last week after missing the required three games.

He saw only 22 defensive last season but did share a sack with Ndamukong Suh in Super Bowl LV.

Gill originally joined the Buccaneers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner. He made the active roster as a rookie and appeared in 12 games.

Tampa Bay also announced it elevated tight end Codey McElroy and cornerback Rashard Robinson from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.

Bucs activate Cam Gill from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk