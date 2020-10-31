The Buccaneers activated tight end Antony Auclair from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.

The Bucs play the Giants on Monday night.

Auclair has appeared in 33 games, making 18 starts, since joining the Buccaneers as a college free agent out of Laval (Canada) in 2017.

He missed six games this season after going on injured reserve Sept. 18 with a calf injury.

Auclair, 27, played 11 special teams snaps in the season opener against the Saints. He did not see action on offense. But the Bucs since have lost tight end O.J. Howard for the season.

In four seasons in Tampa, Auclair has made 10 receptions for 84 yards.

The Bucs waived offensive lineman John Molchon in a corresponding move.

Bucs activate Antony Auclair from injured reserve originally appeared on Pro Football Talk