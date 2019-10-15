Bucs activate 21-day practice window for Jason Pierre-Paul

Jason Pierre-Paul returned to practice Tuesday, starting his 21-day window. He is eligible for promotion to the active roster at any time between now and Nov. 6.

The Bucs have their off week this week.

Bucs coach Bruce Arians said Monday that doctors had cleared the defensive end to return. Pierre-Paul seriously injured his neck in an offseason car accident.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Pierre-Paul spent six weeks on the non-football injury list.

The Bucs announced their roster changes, too, waiving outside linebacker Devante Bond and receiver Bobo Wilson. They cut outside linebacker Demone Harris and running back Darius Jackson from the practice squad.

Bond appeared in four games this season, primarily playing on special teams.

He switched from inside linebacker to outside linebacker during the preseason but had logged only 32 snaps on defense.

The Bucs drafted Bond in the sixth round in 2016. He spent his rookie season on injured reserve.

Bond has played 29 games with six starts in his career, making 29 tackles and two quarterback hits on defense, plus 13 stops on special teams.