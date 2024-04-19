The Bucs absolutely crushed the 2020 NFL draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t just land the GOAT in the 2020 offseason; they also found a franchise cornerstone on either side of the ball, both of whom would come to define a new era for the franchise.

In the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, the Bucs moved up one spot to grab Iowa offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs. With their second-round pick, they selected safety Antoine Winfield Jr. out of Minnesota.

Both were immediately thrust into the starting lineup, making an instant impact for a team that fought their way to a Lombardi Trophy alongside Brady and a star-studded roster.

A few years later, both Wirfs and Winfield have established themselves as the best in the league at their respective positions, both earning first-team All-Pro honors.

They’re also tied for the fourth-highest career grade of any players from the 2020 draft class, according to Pro Football Focus:

Tristan Wirfs: 91.0 career PFF Grade

Antoine Winfield Jr: 91.0 career PFF Grade They are tied-4th for the highest-graded players in the 2020 draft class 💎📈 pic.twitter.com/jRanqAevgN — PFF TB Buccaneers (@PFF_Buccaneers) April 18, 2024

Both players are expected to receive long-term contract extensions at some point this year that will make them the highest-paid players at their respective positions, and with good reason.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire