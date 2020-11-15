Bucs up 26-17 after 98-yard Ronald Jones TD run

The Panthers backed the Buccaneers up against their end zone on a third quarter punt, but it only took Tampa one play to get into the end zone.

Ronald Jones ran through a hole created by the left side of the offensive line, avoided a Tre Boston tackle, outran Jeremy Chinn, and just kept running until he was in the Carolina end zone.

He is the fourth player in NFL history to run for a touchdown of at least 98 yards. Tony Dorsett, Derrick Henry, and Ahman Green are the others.

Ryan Succop‘s extra point attempt was blocked by the Panthers, so the Bucs are only up 26-17 after the score. They have a chance to add som more points quickly after a Jason Pierre-Paul interception on the first play of the ensuing drive.

