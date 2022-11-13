Bucs 21, Seahawks 16: Everything you need to know about Tampa Bay’s big win

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the most of their trip overseas Sunday, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 in Munich.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bucs’ huge win in Week 10:

Final Score: Bucs 21, Seahawks 16

Keys to the Game

Balanced Offense

Coming into this game, the Bucs were dead-last in the NFL in rushing, averaging just 60 yards per game on the ground. They racked up 161 yards rushing in this one, with Rachaad White and Leonard Fournette both finding success against the Seahawks. White helped seal the win with multiple big runs on the final drive, while Fournette scored Tampa Bay’s only rushing touchdown. Through the air, Tom Brady threw for 258 yards and a pair of scores.

Clutch Defense

Tampa Bay shut out the Seahawks in the first half, and gave up just a field goal in the third quarter. Devin White forced a key fumble that killed a Seahawks drive deep in Tampa Bay territory (the Bucs’ first takeaway in six games), and Seattle converted just one of their nine third-down attempts. The Seahawks managed just 283 yards of total offense in the game, as the Bucs came up with key stops all game long to help the offense build a three-score lead into the fourth quarter.

Mental Toughness

After the Seahawks scored a pair of late touchdowns to cut Tampa Bay’s lead to just five points, it felt like momentum was slipping away. But just like they had multiple times throughout the game, the Bucs bounced back with the big plays they needed in clutch situations to seal the win. Throw in all the hype and emotion surrounding this huge matchup on an international stage, and the Bucs proved they could rise to the occasion and get the job done.

It was over when...

On the first play following the two-minute warning, White broke off a 19-yard run, and smartly slid down on the ground to force the Seahawks to take their final timeout. Three kneel-downs from Brady later, the Bucs had their second straight win.

Players of the Game

RB Rachaad White

22 carries, 105 yards

LB Devin White

9 tackles, 2 sacks, TFL, FF, 3 QB hits

WR Chris Godwin

6 receptions, 71 yards, TD

RB Leonard Fournette

14 carries, 57 yards, TD

WR Julio Jones

3 receptions, 53 yards, TD

QB Tom Brady

22/28, 258 yards, 2 TD, INT, tackle

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

2 tackles, sack, TFL, QB hit

International History

This was the NFL’s first-ever regular season game in Germany, and the Bucs made it one to remember.

Tampa Bay got their first overseas win in four tries after three straight losses in London, while Tom Brady became the first quarterback to win games in three different countries outside of the United States (England, Mexico, Germany).

Brady’s 4-0 in international games, combining Sunday’s win with three from his time with the New England Patriots.

What's Next?

The Bucs (5-5) remain in first place in the NFC South, and get a much-needed bye next week before heading out on the road to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.

