Bucs 21, Falcons 15: Top highlights from Tampa Bay’s Week 5 win

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their two-game losing streak with a 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, improving to 3-2 on the season, and landing in first place in the NFC South.

The Bucs had plenty of big plays on both sides of the ball, from acrobatic catches from the offense, to clutch sacks on defense.

Watch the video above to see all the best highlights from Sunday’s division win.

