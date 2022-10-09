Bucs 21, Falcons 15: Everything you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ended their two-game home losing streak Sunday, holding off a late comeback attempt by the Atlanta Falcons for a 21-15 victory.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Bucs’ Week 5 victory:

Final Score: Bucs 21, Falcons 15

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Keys to the Game

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Leave it to Lenny

Leonard Fournette stirred the drink for the Tampa Bay offense Sunday, leading the team in both rushing and receiving, and scoring a touchdown each way. Along with his team-high 56 rushing yards on 14 carries, Fournette also paced the Bucs with 83 yards on 10 receptions through the air.

Sack Party

Tampa Bay’s pass rush was relentless, getting to Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota for five sacks. Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Vita Vea, Logan Hall, Deadrin Senat and Antoine Winfield Jr. split them up evenly, as the Bucs shut down Atlanta’s aerial attack for most of the game.

Calls and No-Calls

There were some questionable decisions by the officiating crew throughout the game, and they went both ways. This was particularly evident on the final drive of the game, where a pair of iffy calls went Tampa Bay’s way on key third downs to keep the possession going, while a second missed defensive pass interference on a deep ball to Scotty Miller would have set the Bucs up with a first-and-goal.

It was over when...

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Tom Brady hit Mike Evans with a nine-yard completion on 3rd-and-5 that moved the chains, and allowed the Bucs to finish running out the clock deep in Falcons territory.

Players of the Game

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

RB Leonard Fournette

14 carries, 56 yards, TD

10 receptions, 83 yards, TD

QB Tom Brady

35/52, 351 yards, TD

WR Mike Evans

4 receptions, 81 yards

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

8 tackles, 2 TFL, sack, FF

Injury Updates

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Tampa Bay went into this game missing key players on both sides of the ball, and lost a few more defenders in the second half.

Story continues

Cornerback Carlton Davis III left the game in the third quarter with a hip injury, and his replacement, Sean Murphy-Bunting, followed suit not long after with a quad injury. Safety Mike Edwards left late in the game with what appeared to be an arm injury.

It’s unclear what the long-term prognosis will be on these three members of the secondary, but the Bucs’ depth in that unit could be tested once again.

What's Next?

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs (3-2), now in first place in the NFC South, head on the road after three straight home games for a Week 6 date with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-4).

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire