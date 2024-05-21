Bucs’ 2024 preseason game dates and times

The 2024 preseason is just around the corner, and now the Bucs know exactly when their tune-up games will be, per Fox Sports’ Greg Auman:

The Bucs’ first two preseason games will be played in Cincinnati on August 10 at 7 PM and Jacksonville on August 17 at 7:30 PM respectively. The Jaguars will host the Bucs for joint practices prior to their August 17 matchup. Tampa Bay’s only home preseason game comes against the Dolphins right before the season begins on August 23 at 7:30 PM.

