Bucs 2023 preseason schedule has Tampa Bay hosting two AFC North teams

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers preseason schedule is set, and it features the Bucs facing off against an AFC slate.

Two of those teams are from the AFC North, both of which the Bucs will host at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bay is set to face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off proceedings on Aug. 11 and will then host the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 26. The Bucs played both teams last year and lost both matchups.

The second game of the preseason run is perhaps the most interesting. Outside the AFC North matchups the Buccaneers are set to play the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, where Todd Bowles will return as a head coach (for a different team this time). The team intends to have a joint practice with the Jets, but it seems as if the date for this matchup is unknown — Tampa Bay lists the game as happening anywhere from Aug. 17-20, indicating that the joint practice is likely still being set up.

The Bucs will play the Minnesota Vikings in the first game of the season once the preseason schedule is wrapped up.

Week Date Opponent Time 1 Aug. 11 vs Pittsburgh Steelers TBA 2 Aug. 17-20 at New York Jets TBA 3 Aug. 26 vs Baltimore Ravens TBA

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire