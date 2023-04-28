Bucs 2023 NFL draft tracker

The Bucs have nine picks in the 2023 NFL draft. It can be a lot to keep up with as the draft goes on, but we’ll make sure you don’t have to.

This is Bucs Wire’s 2023 NFL draft tracker — we’ll update this list with every Bucs pick across the three days of the NFL draft. Take a look below to see every player Tampa Bay selects and the pick that they selected them with below:

No. 19: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Brief Scouting Report: Kancey is a smaller defensive end, but he has tremendous pass-rushing ability that has earned him comparisons (perhaps unfairly) to former Pitt DT Aaron Donald after netting 14 sacks in two years.

