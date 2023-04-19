Bucs 2023 draft targets: Wide receivers

If there is any position the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are largely set, it’s at wide receiver. Nevertheless, the draft is all about adding the best possible talent, even if that means making a strong receiver group even better.

Between Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Russell Gage, it will be tough for any other Bucs wide receiver to see many snaps in 2023. Last year, no other receiver outside these top three played more than 30% of Tampa’s offensive snaps.

The only problem is that the next three wide receivers with the most 2022 snaps are no longer on the roster. Julio Jones and Breshad Perriman are still unsigned, and Scotty Miller is an Atlanta Falcon.

Tampa’s wide receiver room is currently very top heavy, both itself and in relation to the rest of the roster. The receivers will count $38.5 million against the 2023 cap according to Spotrac, second-most among the Bucs positional groups and most per player.

The Bucs simply have too much invested in the wide receiver room already to spend a premium draft pick on another, especially not in one of the weaker wide receiver draft classes in recent memory.

With five draft picks between rounds five and six, the Bucs could certainly take a flyer on a developmental receiver like they did with Scotty Miller in the 2018 draft. The Bucs don’t need a starter or even an immediate contributor—just an insurance policy.

Here are the wide receiver prospects the Bucs could target in the 2023 draft:

Michael Wilson

Stanford WR Michael Wilson might have been a more heralded prospect if he had been able to stay on the field. Wilson has only played in 14 games in the past three years, but he looked like a legitimate NFL prospect in those games.

Unlike many of the top receiving prospects in this draft, Wilson actually has size and knows how to use it. His 6’1″, 213-pound frame is well used by Wilson, particularly when running routes and leaping for contested catches.

Wilson’s injury history is going to scare off many teams from taking him early, despite his desirable athleticism. A mid-round investment by the Bucs could be well spent.

Parker Washington

Parker Washington is one of the more underrated receiver prospects in this draft. Though an injured ankle robbed him of his final few games at Penn State and much of the draft process, Washington has the quickness and tenacity from the slot to make an impact on an NFL field.

Washington is short but dense at 5’9″ and 204 pounds. Combined with his speed, he can be a problem in open space. He averaged 6.3 yards after the catch in 2022 according to Pro Football Focus.

Washington is often compared to former NFL WR Golden Tate, who would be a welcome WR4 for a team like Tampa. While Washington is not nearly as complete a player as Chris Godwin or Russell Gage, he would provide solid depth as a slot receiver.

Elijah Higgins

At 6’3″ and 235 pounds, Stanford WR Elijah Higgins is a massive prospect who looks more like a tight end than a wide receiver. The problem is, Higgins played like a much smaller receiver during his collegiate career.

Despite being Stanford’s most productive receiver in 2023, catching 59 passes for 704 yards and two touchdowns, he was less efficient and effective than his numbers suggest. He only caught 30.8% of his contested catch targets per PFF, among the worst in this year’s receiver class.

Higgins has many of the athletic tools to be an NFL receiver, but he will need to time to refine his skills and gain confidence in using his size. Playing behind one of the NFL’s premiere X receivers in Mike Evans could help him reach the next level.

Rakim Jarrett

A former five-star recruit out of high school, Rakim Jarrett is full of potential that went largely unrealized at Maryland. With his speed and explosiveness, he could still develop into an impressive NFL receiver.

Jarrett’s stats at Maryland were pedestrian, catching 120 passes for 1557 yards and 10 touchdowns over three seasons, two of which he started for the Terrapins. This could be partly attributed to the talent around him, but his average build and lack of refinement as a receiver certainly limited his potential output.

Jarrett posted a 4.44-second 40-yard dash with a 1.53-second 10-yard split at the combine, so he clearly has great speed and burst. With a little time and patience from the Bucs, there is a world where Rakim Jarrett is a productive contributor to Tampa’s offense.

Grant Dubose

Charlotte WR Grant Dubose is the epitome of a sleeper. He received no offers from Power 5 schools and ended up playing in the AAC where he quietly put up solid numbers. After a solid showing at the Senior Bowl, Dubose could be a low-key steal for the Bucs.

Dubose is not a flashy player, but his skill set is underrated. He plays like a receiver who is 20 pounds heavier and plucks the ball out of the air, even in traffic. He is not the most advanced route runner, but he has an arsenal of moves that make him dangerous in man coverage.

Dubose is the kind of play the Bucs could stash at the bottom of their depth chart and let him get some seasoning as a receiver while contributing on special teams. While he won’t break any NFL receiving records, he could just plain catch a bunch of footballs for Tampa Bay.

