Bucs 2023 draft targets: Tight Ends

Over the past year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have remade their tight end group, saying farewell to veterans like Cameron Brate and Rob Gronkowski and adding Cade Otton and Ko Kieft in the 2022 draft. With only two tight ends with any experience on the depth chart, it is a near certainty that the Bucs will add another to the group, likely in the upcoming draft.

2022 fourth-round pick Cade Otton was a pleasant surprise for the Bucs last season. He played 70% of the offensive snaps and caught 42 passes for 391 yards and two touchdowns, and even then it looked like there was more production in the tank.

Otton’s surprising turn as the Bucs’ go-to tight end should not ward Tampa from seeking out another, particularly a move or F tight end that will be used primarily as a receiving threat.

This year’s draft class is well-stocked with athletic tight ends who project as productive receivers in the NFL. While the Bucs are unlikely to use their first-round pick on a tight end, a second or third-round pick should be on the table.

Here are the tight ends the Bucs could target in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Luke Musgrave

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave is one of the most athletic tight ends not only in this year’s draft class but in recent memory. Even at 6’6″ and 253 pounds, Musgrave moves like a wide receiver, running a 4.61-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Much of Musgrave’s draft profile is projection. He only caught 80 passes for 633 yards and two touchdowns in four years with the Beavers. His final year was cut short by injury, so he only played in two games.

Despite his lack of production, Musgrave’s athletic profile makes him a tantalizing prospect. In Tampa, he would have time to grow into the F tight end role behind Cade Otton and could make 12 personnel groupings a mismatch nightmare for opposing defenses.

Darnell Washington

Men of Darnell Washington’s size and ability do not come along often. The Georgia tight end comes in at 6’6″ and 264 pounds and ran a 4.64-second 40-yard dash at the combine.

Washington was used primarily as a blocker by Georgia, probably because he is really good at it. He was only targeted 43 times as a receiver last year, which is odd because most other human beings are not able to do things like this:

The sky is the limit for Washington, who could play just about any tight end role in the NFL. If he falls to the Bucs in the second round, it would be hard to imagine passing on him.

Luke Schoonmaker

Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker is a step down from the top end of the 2023 tight end class, but he has the makings of a solid NFL tight end. A two-year starter, Schoonmaker is a bit more of a Y tight end but has the athleticism to play the move role.

With 4.63 speed, Schoonmaker looks like he glides on the field. He also has soft hands, catching 77.8% of his targets in 2022.

If the Bucs are looking for versatility in their next tight end, Schoonmaker is a solid option. A third-round pick would be a fair investment in the Michigan tight end.

Tucker Kraft

Despite coming from Division I-AA, South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft has the goods to make it in the NFL. He did exactly what you want to see an NFL prospect do to lesser competition: dominate.

While injuries robbed him of a chunk of the 2022 season, Kraft was nigh unstoppable in 2021, catching 65 passes for 770 yards and six touchdowns. He forced 16 missed tackles according to Pro Football Focus, six more than any tight end in Division I-A. Kraft is also a capable blocker, making him viable as either an F or a Y tight end.

The Bucs would not be able to wait very long if they want to take Kraft. With his athletic profile and production, he could be gone sometime on Day 2 of the draft.

Brenton Strange

Penn State TE Brenton Strange does not have any spectacular traits, but he is solid and reliable in nearly every aspect of his game. He might fly under the radar and become a steal for the Bucs.

Though he started the last two years, Strange was only targeted 72 times, but he made the most of his opportunities, catching 52 passes for 587 yards and eight touchdowns. Strange also has some of the most reliable hands in the class, catching 84.2% of his targets in 2022.

A stout blocker, Strange is not a flashy player, but he has enough athleticism and polish to be a dependable tight end in the NFL. As they did with Cade Otton, the Bucs could target Strange on Day 3 of the draft and get themselves a great value pick.

