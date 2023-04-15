Bucs 2023 draft targets: Running Back

Like much of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense, the Bucs’ running back group is entering a period of transition. Leonard Fournette is gone, and while 2022 third-round pick Rachaad White looks to be the new lead back, Tampa should look to bolster the position in this year’s draft.

Under newly hired offensive coordinator Dave Canales, the Bucs will look to improve on the ignominious 3.4 yards per carry they averaged on the ground last season. While changing the offensive scheme and philosophy is a large part of improving the run game, revamping the roster is the surest way of becoming more efficient on the ground.

Rachaad White figures to be a big part of the Bucs’ run game in 2023, regardless of any additions the Bucs make. General manager Jason Licht has spent the offseason talking White up, calling him “a stud” at this year’s annual owner’s meeting.

What the Bucs need is the “two” in the one-two punch that most NFL teams now deploy in their run games. White has a relatively complete skill set, so the Bucs can be flexible with who they target in the draft.

Tampa has too many needs to target the cream of this year’s running back crop like Texas RB Bijan Robinson. Fortunately, this year’s class is so deep, they can easily nab a quality halfback even as late as Day 3 of the draft.

Here are the running backs the Bucs could target in this year’s draft:

Devon Achane

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M RB Devon Achane should be near the top of the Bucs’ running backboard if they want to get faster on offense. Achane is the fastest running back in this year’s draft, recording a 4.32-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Achane is smaller at 5’8″ and 188 pounds, but that does not mean he goes down easy. Last year he broke 53 tackles and averaged 3.6 yards after contact according to Pro Football Focus.

With his speed and balance, Achane would not only be a speedy change-of-pace back. He could also return punts and kicks, roles the Bucs struggled to fill the past few years.

Story continues

DeWayne McBride

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

UAB RB DeWayne McBride just plain does not go down (via Browns Wire’s Cory Kinnan):

Tackling DeWayne McBride does not look fun. pic.twitter.com/RiP7p2P89C — Cory (@realcorykinnan) March 17, 2023

Since 2021, McBride has forced 154 missed tackles, second only to Bijan Robinson, and averaged an insane 4.65 yards after contact. While he is not a slow back by any means, it does not really matter with contact balance like he has.

The Bucs may have some growing pains of the offensive line next year with new personnel and a new system. A tackle-proof back like McBride would help keep the run game going even if the blocking in front of him isn’t much better than it was last season.

Roschon Johnson

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Though he played second fiddle to Bijan Robinson, Texas RB Roschon Johnson is a great NFL prospect in his own right. Despite getting just 94 rush attempts last year, he broke 46 tackles, a rate higher than his more heralded teammate.

Johnson isn’t quite as fast or as athletic as Robinson, but he is bigger at 6’0″ and 225 pounds. They do have similar get-off, both recording impressive 1.54-second 10-yard splits in the 40 at the combine.

With Fournette gone, the Bucs no longer have a big-bodied ball carrier to pair with White. Johnson is a shiftier, more athletic upgrade who would turn the Bucs backfield into a two-headed monster.

Tyjae Spears

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

A draft season darling, Tulane RB Tyjae Spears has impressed with his explosiveness and elusiveness throughout the process.

If one word could describe Spears’s play, it would be shifty. He can stop on a dime and change direction as well as any running back in the NFL. Packaged with his balance and vision, Spears ran for 1052 yards after contact per PFF, which accounted for 66% of his production on the ground last season.

Spears’ skill set makes him an ideal change of pace back at the next level. His quick but punishing play style is exactly the kind of thing defenses do not want to see on a long drive.

Deuce Vaughn

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

There are not many scat backs in the NFL, not when size remains king. Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn would be an outlier at 5’5″ and 179 pounds, but his skill set should more than compensate for his lack of size.

Vaughn was one of the most productive running backs in college football over the last two years. Since 2021, he has run for 2970 yards and 27 touchdowns, adding 91 receptions for 846 receiving yards and another 7 touchdowns.

Drafting Vaughn would harken back to the days when Jacquizz Rodgers was on the roster, though Vaughn is lighter and more athletic. His size is only a factor to consider rather than a disqualifier for a productive NFL career.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire