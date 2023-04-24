Bucs 2023 draft targets: Quarterbacks

The end of the Tom Brady era left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at a roster crossroads. Though their options appear limited, the Bucs could still look to add quarterback talent in the 2023 draft.

When the offseason began, the Bucs had only 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask on their quarterback depth chart. Trask has played all of 10 snaps in the NFL and was very much a project when the Bucs drafted him. That might explain why they signed Baker Mayfield in free agency, but neither option is a clear long-term answer.

With the 19th pick in this year’s draft, the Bucs are likely well out of range to take any of the top quarterback prospects. Top prospects Bryce Young, CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson would well be gone before Tampa would even have a realistic chance to trade up for one of them.

Playing out the 2023 season with either Trask or Mayfield starting appears to be the only path available to the Bucs, but that does not mean Tampa won’t target a quarterback prospect to draft. Since 2019, the Bucs have typically carried three quarterbacks on the roster. While the Bucs could sign a developmental passer as an undrafted free agent, they have the draft capital to grab one in the late rounds.

Here are the quarterbacks the Bucs could target in the 2023 draft:

Hendon Hooker

USA TODAY Network

Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker was one of college football’s most electric players last year. A torn ACL robbed him of a postseason run and a potential bid at the Heisman Trophy, but that should not deter a team like the Bucs from taking a shot on him.

Hooker was king of the deep ball in 2023. His 11.7-yard average depth of target led all passers in the Power 5. Despite his aggression downfield, he only averaged a turnover-worthy throw on 1.1% of his passes according to Pro Football Focus.

Hooker is also a threat on the ground. Last year he ran for 566 yards, averaging an FBS-leading 7.4 yards per carry. He also averaged 4.37 yards after contact per PFF, also an FBS-best last year.

Story continues

Hooker’s draft stock may be capped due to his knee injury, which could keep him from playing much in 2023, as well as his age. Hooker is already 25. This may not scare the Bucs as they did host him for a Top 30 visit last month. If he does fall to them in the second round, Tampa might not be able to resist taking a shot on him.

Clayton Tune

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

One of college football’s most prolific passers last year, Houston QB Clayton Tune has the arm and the accuracy to be an NFL quarterback. Though he may not be a long-term starter, his tools and profile are perfect for long-time back-up and short-term starter in the league.

Tune played in an Air Raid offense at Houston, which gave Tune plenty of opportunities to move the ball downfield. He was top-3 in FBS in pass yards (4065) and passing touchdowns (40) despite also having the third-worst drop rate (8.5) from his receivers (via PFF).

Tune’s career trajectory could look a lot like fellow Houston alum Case Keenum’s. Both led highly productive offenses in college but lacked the traits to be surefire NFL starters. Nevertheless, Keenum has been a highly productive NFL backup and even led the Minnesota Vikings to the playoffs in 2017. Tune could very well provide that for the Bucs for the low cost of a fifth or even sixth-round pick.

Jake Haener

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jake Haener does not have an ideal NFL frame and did not post eye-popping stats at Fresno State. What he does have is a natural feel for reading defenses and NFL-caliber toughness.

At 6’0 and 207 pounds, Haener is below the 10th percentile for size among NFL quarterbacks, but he plays with a high degree of pluck to overcome this shortcoming. Last year, Haener completed 55.1% of his passes while under pressure, leading all college quarterbacks per PFF.

Haener’s size and average arm will cap his projection at the NFL level, but with his tenacity and smarts he is capable of running an NFL offense in a pinch. He would be a long-term backup for Tampa if they took him some time on Day 3 of the draft.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Dorian Thompson-Robinson capably ran Chip Kelly’s offense during his five years as UCLA’s starting quarterback. With his experience, exceptional athleticism and above-average arm strength, Thompson-Robinson is a unique option for the Bucs as a developmental backup quarterback.

DTR brings a skill set that in many ways is custom-built for a modern NFL offense. Last year he led all college quarterbacks in play-action completion percentage (72.8) and rush yards (741). Though not an accurate deep passer, his blend of short and mid-range accuracy and running ability makes Thompson-Robinson a reliable chain-mover for his offense.

However, to have any hope of a long NFL career, Thompson-Robinson will need to improve his vision and decision-making. He threw 36 interceptions during his time as UCLA starting quarterback, and last year he threw 19 turnover-worthy plays according to PFF, fourth-most among all college quarterbacks.

Should the Bucs take DTR late in the draft, he would be the most athletic passer they have had since they took Josh Johnson in the fifth round of the 2008 draft. Though he has a ways to go to be a viable NFL starter, Thompson-Robinson would add a unique skill set to Tampa’s quarterback room.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire