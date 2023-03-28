Bucs 2023 draft targets: Offensive Tackle

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have one glaring hole on the roster, it is at left tackle. After cutting longtime LT Donovan Smith, the Bucs have positioned themselves to revamp the position in this year’s draft.

For years, Donovan Smith had been a passable left tackle in Tampa. During Tom Brady’s run, his game appeared to elevate until last season, when injuries cost him substantial playing time and he played arguably his worst season since his rookie year.

Cutting Smith was both a means to upgrade the position and a cost-saving measure, opening up over $9 million in cap space. With Tampa still under a cap crunch, replacing Smith with another veteran who might actually upgrade the position is highly unlikely.

That leaves the NFL draft. Bucs general manager Jason Licht has been successful selecting offensive linemen during his tenure, picking the likes of All-Pro Tristan Wirfs and Pro Bowler Ali Marpet.

With 19th overall pick, odds are good that the Bucs will try to use the pick on one of the top offensive tackle prospects. There are several likely to go in the first round, each with unique circumstances impacting the Bucs’ likelihood of drafting them.

Here are the offensive tackles the Bucs could target in the 2023 NFL Draft:

Paris Johnson Jr.

One of the best offensive tackle prospects in this year’s draft, Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. has the ideal physical makeup of an NFL left tackle at 6’6″ and 313 pounds with 36″ arms. He was a second-team All-American starting at left tackle last year, though it was his first time playing left tackle.

Despite Johnson’s inexperience at the position, he may well be the first tackle off the board. This reduces the odds of the Bucs taking him without trading up, which is unlikely given Jason Licht’s history of trading down rather than up in the first round of the draft.

Broderick Jones

One of the class’s top prospects, Georgia OT Broderick Jones is another exceptional athlete with a ton of upside if not a lot of experience. Jones has only one full season of starting experience at left tackle, but his play on Georgia’s 2022 championship squad indicates he can develop into an NFL left tackle.

Like Paris Johnson Jr., Jones is likely to be taken early, well before the Bucs pick at 19. There is a chance Jones falls due to the volatility of his inexperience, but his athletic profile will be desirable to most teams looking for a left tackle.

Peter Skoronski

A unanimous All-American in 2022, Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski may be the best offensive lineman in this year’s draft. While some may have Skoronski pegged as an NFL guard due to his 32″ arms, he has the athleticism and experience to play left tackle. He recorded a 9’7″ broad jump and 34.5″ vertical, both top-two scores, and he started at left tackle for the past three seasons at Northwestern.

The Bucs might have a shot at Skoronski if the teams ahead of him only value him as a guard, which would diminish his draft valuation. While he is not necessarily the ideal physical mold of an NFL left tackle, Skoronski has such a high floor that the Bucs would have significant long-term flexibility regardless of how he turns out at left tackle.

Anton Harrison

Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison is not the same level of athlete as Johnson, Jones or Skoronski, but he has proven to be a quality left tackle. In over 1000 pass-blocking snaps at Oklahoma, Harrison allowed just 33 total pressures according to Pro Football Focus.

Due to his lower athletic profile, Harrison is not likely to be taken before the Bucs pick at 19. In fact, the Bucs could probably trade down for him and acquire more draft assets in the process. Given Harrison’s pass protection acumen, this may be the ideal scenario for Tampa.

Darnell Wright

Drafting a tackle does not necessarily entail picking one to play left tackle. Given rumors that the Bucs may test out Tristan Wirfs at left tackle, the Bucs could target a tackle with more experience on the right side like Tennessee OT Darnell Wright.

Wright has actually played tackle on both sides of the line but excelled at right tackle last season. In fact, his play was heralded by arguably the best pass-rusher in college football, Will Anderson:

Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson, a likely top-five pick, says that Tennessee’s Darnell Wright is the best OT he faced in college. Anderson mentioned how much better Wright got year-to-year. Pointed to his ability to mirror rushers and anchor at his size. — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) March 1, 2023

If the Bucs do decide to move Tristan Wirfs to left tackle, drafting Wright would give Tampa two hulking bookends on the offensive line. This would be another option that could allow the Bucs to trade down to gain more picks while also getting their guy.

